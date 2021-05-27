Skip to Content

Person killed after Vehicle collides & gets trapped under semi on North Alpine Road

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) -- One person is dead after a car and a semi collide in the 9900 block of North Alpine Road, photos show the car pinned underneath the trailer of the semi.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies called the crash "serious," around 8:46 p.m. Thursday. A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office says one person has died in the crash.

The crash is blocking both lanes in the 9900 block of North Alpine, which is north of Highway 173.

Sheriff's Deputies ask drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

