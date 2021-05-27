UN rights chief: Israeli strikes in Gaza may be war crimes

GENEVA (AP) — The top U.N. human rights body has passed a resolution aimed to intensify scrutiny of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. It comes after the U.N. rights chief said Israeli forces may have committed war crimes and faulted the militant group Hamas for violations of international law in their 11-day war this month. The 24-9 vote with 14 abstentions capped a special Human Rights Council session devoted to the rights situation faced by Palestinians. The meeting and the resolution were arranged by Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries, which have strongly supported Palestinians in their struggles with Israel.