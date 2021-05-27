Thai officials vow to curb risks by fighting wildlife trade

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai officials say they intend to ramp up efforts to curb trade in wildlife to help reduce the risk of future pandemics. Minister for Natural Resources and the Environment Waravut Silpa-archa says the government intends to make Thailand “free of the legal wildlife trade” while also combatting illegal trafficking in wild animals. He says the coronavirus pandemic shows how urgent it is to stop the supply chain of wildlife and game meat that is thought be a key factor in the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses. It is unclear, however, if authorities plan to shutter markets that still sell a variety of exotic species, even in downtown Bangkok.