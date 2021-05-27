Sex abuse victims want AG to keep convicted priest locked up

CHICAGO (AP) — Victims of sexual abuse by a Chicago Roman Catholic priest are urging Illinois’ attorney general to keep the defrocked priest locked up. Daniel McCormack is committed indefinitely under a state law that allows sex offenders to be held in custody beyond their sentences if a judge finds they are substantially likely to re-offend. A three-judge panel of the Illinois First District Appellate Court ruled last week Cook County prosecutors failed to prove McCormack’s mental disorder would likely cause him to re-offend. McCormack completed his five-year sentence in 2009. He has been in state custody since. A spokeswoman with the attorney general’s office said they plan on bringing McCormack’s case to the Illinois Supreme Court.