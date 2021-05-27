Senate eyes R&D bill to counter China, bolster manufacturing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is set to approve a big innovation bill aimed at making the U.S. more competitive with China and other countries. The measure slogging through Congress includes $50 billion in emergency funds to shore up domestic computer chip manufacturing amid a shortfall that’s hit businesses across a range of industries. Senators had been expected to vote late Thursday, but proceedings came to a standstill when Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin protested the rush to finish and insisted on more changes to the sprawling package. The American Innovation and Competition Act is key to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans.