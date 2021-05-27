RVC men’s soccer set for 1st trip to nationals

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Rock Valley College men's soccer team can add its name to the list of RVC athletic programs that have competed in nationals. The Golden Eagles received an at-large bid for next week's national tournament in Herkimer, N.Y. , and will hit the road Monday morning. They got in a Thursday practice at the Indoor Sports Center due to the weather, and head coach Tim Romanello joked about joining the nationals club.

"The running joke in our department is you gotta get to the national tournament to fit in," Romanello said. "We already do fit in amongst our staff. We're really great friends. We're very tight-knit. Our families are very close. This is icing on the cake because we do a really good job of competing at a national level in all of our sports regardless if we go to the national tournament or not. We have an athletic department that is heavily regarded across the country."

This is Romanello's 2nd season coaching the Golden Eagles. The team is excited to be part of making program history.

"It's our first time in program history," sophomore Luis Leon, a Belvidere grad, said. "It's definitely an honor to be part of that success. I definitely want to continue to make history with this team. I have another year to play here, another semester. I want to continue to help the team grow as a program."

After graduating from Beloit Memorial, Victor Munoz wasn't sure he wanted to play college soccer. He loved the game, but not the school part as much. But Romanello convinced him to join the team and enroll at RVC, and the results have been great for the freshman.

"I mean, it's real cool," Munoz said. "It's my first semester and I was told about this team. I knew some of these players before I got here. We made it this far."

Now they're another RVC program getting to play on the national stage. The Golden Eagles are set to face Camden Co. (NJ) next Wednesday in the national quarterfinals.