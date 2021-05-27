Rockford Christian celebrates back-to-back perfect ACT scores

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the second year in a row, a Rockford Christian student earned a perfect ACT score. It's a feat only achieved by only 0.3 percent of test takers.

"When we hear the statistics on perfect test scores, we realize to get ONE is a celebration in itself; however, to get back-to-back perfect scores is something we truly need to highlight," the school said.

James Bradley, a junior at Rockford Christian, earned the perfect ACT score of a 36 this year. Last year, Daniel Ingram also earned a perfect score.

Of all the students who take the ACT, only 0.3 percent achieve a perfect score of 36, according to Rockford Christian.

“We couldn’t be more proud of James for his hard work and dedication that resulted in a 36 on his ACT!" Principal Peter Held said. "With this incredible score, James has certainly shown academic achievement, but just as importantly, he is a young man of character. We are encouraged to know that he is the kind of person that will use his intelligence to make the world better in service to his community and his Lord. Congratulations James!”

"We are incredibly proud of James and are so thankful for the dedicated and creative teachers at Rockford Christian Schools," James's mom, Sally Bradley, said.

After graduation, Bradley wants to study Biomedical Engineering with a Pre-Med track before applying to medical school.