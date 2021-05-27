Rashford faces racist abuse on social media after final loss

GDANSK, Poland (AP) — Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says he faced “at least 70 racial slurs” on social media after his team’s loss on penalties to Villarreal in the Europa League final. Villarreal won its first major trophy 11-10 on penalties after a 1-1 draw following extra time in Wednesday’s final. Rashford posted the count of message less than 90 minutes after the game ended. Rashford has been targeted with similar abuse before. In January police in Britain investigated abuse on social media aimed at a number of United players. Rashford and two teammates said they had been targeted.