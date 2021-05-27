Murder charges filed against officers in Black man’s death

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state attorney general has filed murder and other charges against two police officers in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after telling the Tacoma officers who were restraining him that he couldn’t breathe. Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins with second-degree murder and Timothy Rankine with first-degree manslaughter. The charges were filed in Pierce County Superior Court. The 33-year-old Ellis died on March 3, 2020, in handcuffs from lack of oxygen caused by being restrained. Ellis died just weeks before George Floyd’s death under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer triggered a nationwide reckoning on race and policing.