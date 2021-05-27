Melbourne, Australia, set for 4th lockdown as cluster grows

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest city is set to enter its fourth lockdown at midnight as concern grows over the rapid spread of infections from a coronavirus variant. The seven-day lockdown for Melbourne and the rest of Victoria state comes after a new cluster in the city rose to 26 people. Another 10,000 people have had some degree of contact with those already infected. The federal government declared Melbourne a hot spot, which entitles the city to additional federal resources, and additional vaccine doses were also being sent to Victoria. Only 3.9 million vaccines doses have been administered among Australia’s population of 26 million.