Man accused of Rockford bank robbery now charged in Belvidere bank robbery

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man charged with robbing a bank in Rockford has now been charged for a Belvidere bank robbery.

Demontrion Deshan Phillips, 27, was first charged in federal court with one count of bank robbery earlier this month.

The robbery happened on April 7 at the bank located in the 1700 block of N. Alpine Rd.

Authorities say Phillips took $5,930 from the bank.

Now, Phillips faces another count of bank robbery. Authorities say Phillips robbed a Midland States Bank in Belvidere on May 3.

Federal authorities say Phillips entered the bank, stole $4,408 and left.

Each count of bank robbery carries a maximum potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison, to be followed by up to 3 years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 and full restitution to the victims of the offense.

Phillips' next court appearance is scheduled for June 21 in federal court.

