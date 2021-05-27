Illinois House passes ‘shot and a beer’ proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Get a shot, receive a drink. It’s the new strategy lawmakers hope to implement to encourage Illinoisans to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Senate Bill 104 could allow bars and restaurants to give a free shot or beer to those 21 and older who show proof they have been vaccinated. It’s also an effort to help save the hospitality industry in Illinois.

Rep. Mike Zalewski (D-Riverside) explained this promotion would only occur June 10 – July 10.

“A shot for a shot, a shot and a beer, its got many permutations,” said Zalewski. “It’s designed to help people get vaccinated.”

The bill would also allow bars and restaurants to offer to-go cocktails until 2024. This is actually an expansion of the plan that saved many restaurants and bars in 2020. Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) said that he was in support of the proposal.

“This is a great initiative to really do two things that are important in our communities right now,” said Demmer. “One is to support the food and beverage industry, these restaurants and bars that were so dramatically impacted. Also, at the same time, it is promoting an important public health initiative of promoting vaccination.”

The bill passed out of the House on a bipartisan 108-6 vote. From there, it will go back to the Senate for approval before it heads to the Governor’s desk for his signature.