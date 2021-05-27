Hot Rockford housing market sparks homebuyer bidding wars

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A low inventory of homes and a high number of people who want them have created a hot homebuying market.

Home prices are up 14% over last year in Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties. The average price for a home in the region is $161,000.

The primary issue? Inventory. Housing inventory in the Stateline is down more than 62% over last year.

"Those homes that are entering the market, it's not uncommon for them to be on the market for a day," said Conor Brown, Rockford Area Realtors CEO. "Multiple offer situations, we've heard extremes of in the twenties, of offers we've heard coming through."

The bidding war is something DeAnn Milke knows all too well.

"It's a very frustrated process to say the least," Milke said. "I have seen a few dozen homes and I have put in 7 offers. Two of those offers were accepted and then the seller reneged."

Milke is from Kenosha, WI, but wants to move to Rockford to be closer to family. Adding to her frustration, she has driven four hours countless times, only to be rejected.

"You need to take a step back, you need to take the night off and start looking again the next morning," she said. "You really need to focus and give yourself a break."

Milke's latest, and eighth total offer was accepted. She's hoping to hear back in a week or so to finalize the sale.