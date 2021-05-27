Skip to Content

Hononegah holds off Boylan to close out soccer regular season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hononegah got a 1st half goal from Bre Culver and the defense made it hold up in a 1-0 win over Boylan Thursday. It was technically a non-conference game since the NIC-10 season is already over, but COVID-19 restrictions make it tough to schedule opponents from outside the area, so the two rivals played again.

Hononegah looked like it had a 2nd goal when Lauren Wedig scored on a loose ball in front of the net, but the refs waved it off due to a handball. Hononegah goalkeeper Paige Taborski made a big diving save late to preserve the shutout.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

