Hononegah holds off Boylan to close out soccer regular season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hononegah got a 1st half goal from Bre Culver and the defense made it hold up in a 1-0 win over Boylan Thursday. It was technically a non-conference game since the NIC-10 season is already over, but COVID-19 restrictions make it tough to schedule opponents from outside the area, so the two rivals played again.

Hononegah looked like it had a 2nd goal when Lauren Wedig scored on a loose ball in front of the net, but the refs waved it off due to a handball. Hononegah goalkeeper Paige Taborski made a big diving save late to preserve the shutout.