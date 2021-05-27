Guatemala issues 10 warrants for 1984 killings, abductions

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A judge in Guatemala has issued arrest warrants for ten people accused of abductions, torture, rape and killings in 1984. The crimes came to light because of a police document covering that year, known as the “Military Diary.” The judge confirmed the warrants, but did not identify who the suspects were. But a source close to case who could speak on the record said that at least one army general and two civilians had already been arrested. The document surfaced in 1999, and describes the disappearances, abuse and deaths of more than 190 people during Guatemala’s 1960-1996 civil war.