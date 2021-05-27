France’s Macron admits some guilt for Rwanda’s genocide

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — In a key speech on his visit to Rwanda, French President Emmanuel Macron said he recognizes that France bears a heavy responsibility for the 1994 genocide in the central African country. Macron solemnly detailed how France had failed the 800,000 victims of the genocide but he stopped short of an apology. Macron said that France “was not an accomplice” in the genocide but ended up siding with Rwanda’s “genocidal regime” and bore an “overwhelming responsibility” in the slide toward the massacres. The French leader spoke Thursday at the genocide memorial in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali.