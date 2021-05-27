Deep-rooted racism, discrimination permeate US military

The Associated Press has found that a deep-rooted culture of racism and discrimination still festers in the U.S. armed forces, despite repeated efforts to eradicate it. The military’s judicial system has no explicit category for hate crimes, making it difficult to quantify crimes motivated by prejudice, and the Defense Department also has no way to track the number of troops ousted for extremist views, despite its repeated pledges to root them out. The AP also found that the Uniform Code of Military Justice does not adequately address discriminatory incidents and that rank-and-file people of color commonly face courts-martial panels made up of all-white service members, which some experts argue can lead to harsher outcomes.