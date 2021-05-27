Skip to Content

‘Couldn’t stay quiet’ Capitol cop’s mom wants Jan. 6 probe

New
12:13 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brian Sicknick’s family wants to uncover every detail about the Jan. 6 insurrection by pro-Trump rioters, when the Capitol Police officer collapsed and later died. They can’t understand why lawmakers do not. Sicknick was one of the on-duty officers badly outnumbered by the mob who stormed the building, smashing windows and breaking through barriers. He was sprayed with a chemical, collapsed and later had a stroke and died. His family is on Capitol Hill Thursday meeting with lawmakers opposed to the formation of an independent commission to investigate the riot. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content