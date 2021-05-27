Cease, Mercedes lift White Sox over slumping Orioles 5-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out 10, Yermín Mercedes homered and drove in three, and the Chicago White Sox handed the Baltimore Orioles their 10th straight loss, 5-1. Cease threw a career-high 111 pitches and allowed one earned run over six innings. He stumbled following a 19-minute rain delay before first pitch, allowing a single and hitting a batter before retiring his next eight and 15 of the next 18. Baltimore’s Trey Mancini was hit by a pitch in the first inning and left with a bruised right elbow. X-rays were negative. The first baseman entered Thursday second in the majors with 42 RBIs a year after being diagnosed with colon cancer.