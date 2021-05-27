Bank CEOs return to testify in front of divided Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief executives of the nation’s largest banks are back in front of Congress, where they are likely to face yet another round of harsh questioning reflecting the deep partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans. The House’s hearing Thursday comes after senators on Wednesday questioned the six CEOs on topics ranging from climate change, voting rights to racial inequities. The chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are appearing via video for the hearing. One new face in front of Congress compared to 2019 is Jane Fraser, the new CEO of Citigroup and the first woman to run a Wall Street firm.