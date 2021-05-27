Skip to Content

Afghan forces struggle, demoralized, rife with corruption

1:32 am National news from the Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan government says the army can hold its own after the last American and other NATO soldiers leave the country later this year. But military experts warn of a tough fight ahead for the poorly trained, ill-equipped troops whose loyalties waver between their country and local warlords. Abdullah Mohammadi lost his two legs and an arm below the elbow during a ferocious fight against the Taliban in southern Kandahar province six years ago. Now the government hasn’t paid his veteran’s salary in almost a year. Afghanistan’s national army, meant to be the bulwark against advancing Taliban insurgents, is rife with corruption, demoralized and struggling to hold on to territory. 

Associated Press

