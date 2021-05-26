Wisconsin bills banning transgender athletes opposed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican-backed bills that would prohibit transgender athletes in Wisconsin from participating in girls' and women's sports teams met with broad opposition at their first public hearings before legislative committees.

More than 30 groups oppose the measures heard Wednesday. Among them are the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, which regulates high school sports, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the statewide teachers union.

Supporters say the measures are needed because transgender girls have a biological advantage over other girls.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signaled that he would veto the measures should they pass the GOP-controlled Legislature.