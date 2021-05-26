Shirland Fire Chief honored ahead of retirement

SHIRLAND (WREX) — A Stateline community honors its long-serving fire chief as he approaches retirement.

Shirland Fire Chief Ronald Weaver is retiring after 32 years of service. One of his accomplishments was writing the Shirland School District's Emergency Management Plan. The Shirland Fire Department also taught students in the area about fire safety.

As a thank you for all of his work, the Shirland Board of Education gave Chief Weaver a special service award and presented a special proclamation from the State of Illinois. Ronald's grandson, Michael accepted the award on his behalf. Ronald is in the hospital as he has stage IV lung cancer.

"My grandpa has always had a pride in the way his community looks," said Michael Weaver. "And he has always strived to keep any kind upkeep in the community with it being the fire department, any of the properties that have been moved out of. He always just took the time out of his day to make sure the town was what he always saw it as."

The Weaver family remains in fire service. Michael says he has now been working in the service for 11 years. Eight of those years were in Shirland, two in Rockton and one in Carbondale.