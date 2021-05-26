Russia tags 3 German NGOs ‘undesirable,’ drawing criticism

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has designated three German non-government organizations as “undesirable,” a move that drew sharp criticism from Berlin. The Prosecutor General’s office said Wednesday that the organizations’ activities “threaten the foundations of the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation.” Russian authorities have already designated more than 30 foreign groups as “undesirable” organizations in line with a law that has been widely seen as part of the Kremlin’s efforts to stifle criticism. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged Russia to reconsider the move, arguing that “to ban the work of organizations that strive for understanding between our two countries and peoples is a serious setback for our efforts to achieve better relations with Russia.”