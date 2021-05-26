Oilers, GM Ken Holland decry racial abuse against Ethan Bear

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland said any racist comments directed to First Nation defenseman Ethan Bear are “totally unacceptable” and “disgusting.” Holland said he was told about the issue by teams staff just before his season-ending address to the media Wednesday. Bear’s girlfriend, Lenasia Ned, posted on social media that the defenseman “received numerous racist messages and comments” in the aftermath of the Oilers’ four-game series loss to Winnipeg in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The Jets tied Game 4 at 3 after a turnover by Bear, with Winnipeg eventually winning in triple overtime. The 23-year-old Bear is from the Ochapowace Nation in southern Saskatchewan.