Minnesota Trump supporter pleads guilty in attack over sign

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis man accused of attacking an elderly couple after spotting them holding an anti-Donald Trump sign after the election has pleaded guilty. Fifty-year-old Mark Anthony Ulsaker, of Lino Lakes, pleaded guilty in Ramsey County District Court Tuesday to two counts of threats of violence. Authorities say Ulsaker swung a golf club at them and punched the man in the head. The Star Tribune reports that in exchange for the plea, prosecutors agreed to drop two felony assault charges, the Star Tribune reported. Someone in the White Bear Lake neighborhood described the sign as a large piece of plywood with the hand-painted message: “Trumpers — thank God in greyhound he is gone.”