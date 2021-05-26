Mali’s transitional president resigns while in detention

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s transitional president has fired the prime minister and himself resigned while both remain in the custody of the military after being arrested earlier this week. The move Wednesday threatens to plunge the troubled West Africa nation into further instability even as representatives of a regional bloc are in Mali to mediate the crisis. The U.N., the African Union and other international bodies are urging Mali’s military to release the detained officials. The U.N. Security Council charged Wednesday evening that the resignation and firing were forced and demanded the officials be freed immediately and civilian government restored.