Indian economist Amartya Sen receives top Spanish award

MADRID (AP) — Indian economist and philosopher Amartya Sen has been recognized with this year’s Princess of Asturias award in the social sciences category. The 87-year-old Sen has devoted his career to studying the causes of famines, poverty and theories of human development. The jury said Sen’s “entire intellectual career has contributed in a profound and effective way to promoting justice, freedom and democracy.¨ The Princess of Asturias Awards are among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world and are handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor. Sen also won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 1998.