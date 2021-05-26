Hot dog drive thru raises money for Vets Roll

BELVIDERE (WREX) -- Five dollars is a cheap meal nowadays, but its a welcomed donation to help veterans in our area get to see their memorials in Washington D.C..

That suggested donation got you a hot dog or brat, chips and a drink in Belvidere Wednesday and all of that money went straight to Vets Roll.

The lunch was put on by Symphony Northwoods Care Centre, Symphony Maple Crest and Heartland Hospice. The groups raised money for two vets to go to D.C. in prior years.

"It's been very successful," said Janine Idstein, Heartland Hospice Care Transition Coordinator. "And just the outpouring of support we've seen from the community is just overwhelming every time we do it."

Heartland Hospice will also host a Memorial Day program on Friday at 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral and Cremation Services in Rockford.