Hononegah baseball rolls to another win

ROCKTON (WREX) — Hononegah continued to dominate opponents in the NIC-10, defeating Belvidere North 9-0, improving to 16-1 in the conference. The Indians got a 2-run homerun from Gabe Roessler in the 4th inning to extend their lead to 7-0 and they kept it up from there, shutting down the Blue Thunder in the process.

The Indians have outscored their conference opponents by 197 runs this season, with their only loss coming in a rain-shortened game against Boylan. They avenged that loss later in the week by beating the Titans, 11-1.

Boylan remains tied with Hononegah atop the league with a 16-1 record. Boylan finishes off the season Friday against Harlem, while Hononegah takes on Freeport. The playoffs get going next week.