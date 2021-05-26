Families of 21 Chinese runners want answers over tragedy

BEIJING (AP) — Family members of 21 runners who died when freezing rain and strong winds interrupted a weekend mountain race in northwestern China have rejected offers of compensation and want to know how the tragedy could happen. According to local media reports, about $150,000 in compensation has been offered for each victim, but family members say many were breadwinners and were at the top of their sport. While the race has been held before, runners on Saturday were apparently caught off guard by cold weather and difficult conditions on steep unpaved paths mixing stones and sand. Some 50 of the more than 170 competitors were given shelter in traditional cave dwellings maintained by shepherds.