Early week rain takes a brief pause ahead of late-week showers & chill

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A break in rain chances gets underway Wednesday ahead of late-week rain and much cooler temperatures.

"Walking on sunshine!":

The 1983 hit from Katrina & The Waves might be stuck in your head Wednesday, as sunshine makes a return. Tuesday's late-day showers came in on the heels of a cold front, which means a cool down is ahead.

Temperatures early Wednesday are in the middle and upper 60s, so it's a tad balmy. High temperatures for midweek climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

The story for Wednesday isn't so much "cool" weather as much as lower humidity. Dew points start in the mid 60s, but quickly drop through the day. By late Wednesday, dew points bottom out in the lower 40s. The dropping dew points are all thanks to a northwesterly wind, which will be quite blustery through the afternoon. Gusts of up to 30 miles per hour might have you reaching for the extra strong hold hair spray.

Breezy conditions persist through Thursday, but the sunshine and dry weather doesn't.

Turning rainy late in the week:

You might not be "walking on sunshine" by Thursday, as cloud cover and rain chances make a swift return. Thursday morning remains dry, but by the early afternoon a widespread shield of rain overspreads the Stateline. Rainfall rates should remain on the lighter side generally, but heavier pockets cannot be ruled out on occasion.

Showery weather sticks around through much of Friday, especially earlier in the day. City Market events look to remain mostly dry, aside from a few spitting mist or drizzle. Our late week weather headlines aren't just focused on rain. Thursday and Friday feature much cooler-than-average temperatures.

Rain comes with a chill:

The end of the work week would not be complete without a significant cooldown, right? From Monday's high of 88° in Rockford to Friday's forecast high of 55°, temperature whiplash is very much a real part of the forecast.

No good comes out of an east wind, and that holds through Friday. The easterly winds off of Lake Michigan keep clouds and well-below-average temperatures around through week's end.