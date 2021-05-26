Early spring weather returns with colder, breezy, and rainy weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather provided a nice preview of summer conditions between the warmth and the muggy air. We get a reminder of what late March to early April feels like instead for the rest of the work week.

Soggy Thursday:

The weather changes dramatically between Wednesday and Thursday. Instead of a warm and sunny day with low humidity, Thursday provides cool, breezy, and rainy weather for the bulk of the day.

Light and somewhat steady rainfall is likely throughout Thursday.

The days starts out dry, then showers slide in around noon. The rain starts out light, and remains steady throughout the afternoon. The evening hours may dry out briefly, then showers kick back in by Thursday night. This round of showers could be a little heavier. Between the two, the Stateline may be a little soggy by the end of Thursday. Up to 1/2" of rain is likely, and a few isolated spots may pick near 1" of rainfall.

On top of the damp conditions, much cooler air and breezy winds add to a brisk feel on the day.

On top of the rainy afternoon and night, temperatures drop plenty as colder air slides in with the rain. Highs only warm up to the upper 50's, or about 20 degrees colder than Wednesday! Breezy east winds kick in, and gust to 30 mph. The breezy winds will add to the colder feel in the air.

Brisk Friday:

Temperatures fall down into the 40's for the end of the week.

Not be outdone, Friday turns even colder. Temperatures drop another 10 degrees, leaving us in the upper 40's to around 50 degrees. This is close to record cold for late May. Breezy northeast winds add even more chill to the air.

Drizzly and breezy conditions give Friday a March-like feel.

Friday won't be as rainy as Thursday, but be ready spotty drizzly conditions. We won't pick up much for rainfall, but the day doesn't fully dry out. Plan on damp, cold, and breezy conditions for the start of the holiday weekend.

At night, temperatures get near the 30's, but we likely avoid frost. The chilly conditions don't hang out for long. Warmth returns quickly this weekend.

Warmer for the weekend:

The weather reverses course quickly once the weekend arrives. While still cool, Saturday provides the middle 60's and sunshine. Sunday and Memorial Day have a few clouds overhead, but stay dry and warmer. Look for highs in the middle 70's for both of those days. Even better, the humidity remains very low, so muggy air stays away this weekend even when we warm up.

The weather starts resembling summer as we get into early June. Temperatures stay in the 70's early next week, then possibly warm to around 80 degrees late in the week. Chances for showers and storms plus a rise in humidity are possible as well.