White Sox host the Cardinals following Lynn’s solid showing

St. Louis Cardinals (26-21, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (27-19, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (8-0, 2.53 ERA, .98 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (3-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -142, Cardinals +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Lance Lynn. Lynn threw seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with four strikeouts against St. Louis.

The White Sox are 15-8 in home games in 2020. Chicago has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .340. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with an OBP of .404.

The Cardinals are 11-11 on the road. St. Louis has hit 55 home runs this season, twelfth in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads them with 10, averaging one every 18.3 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-1. Lance Lynn notched his fifth victory and Andrew Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Kwang Hyun Kim took his second loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with nine home runs and has 35 RBIs.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 10 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (finger), Paul DeJong: (side).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.