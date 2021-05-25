Woman charged with assaulting Southwest flight attendant

DALLAS (AP) — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, and the president of her union calls it part of a disturbing increase in unruly passengers. The attack happened during a flight from Sacramento to San Diego on Sunday. San Diego Harbor Police say they arrested a 28-year-old woman and charged her with felony battery. The president of the Southwest flight attendants’ union, Lyn Montgomery, says she wants more federal air marshals and a tougher stance against disruptive passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration says airlines have reported about 2,500 cases of unruly passengers this year.