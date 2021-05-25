Skip to Content

UN council meets in person for first time since December

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — It was a big day for a half dozen ambassadors on the U.N. Security Council: They set foot in the chamber for a meeting for the first time. The ambassadors from the five countries elected to the council for two-year terms starting Jan. 1 got their first chance to sit in their chairs at the horseshoe-shaped council table Tuesday. So did Britain’s new ambassador. The last time the 15-member council met in person in the chamber was on Dec. 7. It was during the pandemic, before vaccines were available, and not all council members were happy there. 

