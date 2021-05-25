Schools try pep-rally tactics to get students vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A growing number of public schools are using mascots, food trucks and prize giveaways to encourage students to get vaccinated before summer vacation. The massive effort to create a pep-rally atmosphere comes only weeks after the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine was approved for younger adolescents ages 12 to 15. Administrators want to get as many shots in students’ arms as possible. They hope it will pave the way to return to normal classes in the fall. But they have a long way to go. Only a fraction of the nation’s teens are vaccinated so far.