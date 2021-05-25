Rockford NAACP holds community conversation on anniversary of George Floyd’s death

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One year after the death of George Floyd, people in the Stateline looked back at his death, the progress made in the last year and how to improve.

The Rockford chapter of the NAACP held a community conversation Tuesday night. The conversation between leaders and the community discussed the changes made in Rockford and across Illinois since Floyd's death.

"We literally saw a man lose his life on Facebook Live," said NAACP Rockford Chapter Vice President Mercedes Joyner. "That's concerning."

The group also discussed mental health, the Crisis Co-Responder program with the Rockford Police Department, body cameras and the process to hire a new Rockford police chief.

"Not just black or brow," said NAACP Rockford Chapter President Rhonda Greer Robinson. "Every race needs to be a part of talking about equity."

Activists in the community encourage young people to join an organization they feel is working to make changes, and to help them make those changes.