Peoria drops Thomas Jefferson from name of school

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — The name of a Peoria school will change from Thomas Jefferson to a civil rights activist. The school board unanimously dropped Jefferson during a meeting Monday night. The school will be known as C.T. Vivian Primary School, starting July 1. Vivian staged sit-ins against segregation in Peoria in the 1940s, a dozen years before lunch-counter protests by college students made national news. He was a key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Vivian died in 2020. Peoria is looking at possible changes at other schools named for aviator Charles Lindbergh, George Washington and Calvin Coolidge.