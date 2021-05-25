One year after George Floyd’s murder, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara looks at what’s changed

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford leaders marked George Floyd's murder by looking back at what they've changed in the aftermath of his death.

From diverse hires to updating it's use of force policy, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says the city has made substantive changes in the last year, but he adds there's work left to do and he'd like the city to be in a constant state of improvement.

In a Facebook video on the City of Rockford's page this afternoon, the Mayor says he expects Rockford Police to be outfitted with body and dash cameras by the end of the summer.

He says the city has been working with community-based groups to invest in at-risk youth and create re-entry programs to reduce recividism.

McNamara also talked in detail about the changes to the police department's use of force policy. That includes things like de-escalation techniques, creating the crisis co-responder model, and banning chokeholds.

But the Mayor says in addition, the city and police department are increasing transparency.

"We have developed, on the Rockford Police Department page, an open data portal that shows the department's last two years of calls for service [and] also the complaints and the discipline that's been provided," McNamara says.