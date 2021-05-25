Skip to Content

Mafia fugitive among Italy’s most-wanted arrested in Brazil

9:57 am National news from the Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Italian officials say authorities in Brazil have arrested one of Italy’s most-wanted fugitives, a drug boss inside the Calabrian ’ndrangheta organized crime network who escaped a prison in Uruguay two years ago. Italy’s Interior Ministry said Tuesday that Rocco Morabito was arrested in northern Brazil following a complex investigation involving multiple agencies. Morabito has been on Italy’s most-wanted list since 1994, and is considered its second-most dangerous fugitive. The first is the alleged boss of bosses within the Sicilian Mafia, Matteo Messina Denaro. The operation coordinated by anti-mafia prosecutors also involved Interpol, Brazilian police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Italy’s paramilitary Carabinieri.  

Associated Press

