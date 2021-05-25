Iran, world powers resume talks on US return to nuclear deal

VIENNA (AP) — World powers have opened a fifth round of talks with Iran aimed at bringing the United States back into a landmark 2015 nuclear deal meant to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining an atomic bomb. Both sides expressed hope that this might be the final series of negotiations. The talks taking place in Vienna on Tuesday came the day after the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog struck a last-minute agreement with Tehran for a one-month extension to a deal involving surveillance cameras at Iran’s nuclear sites. The camera issue wasn’t directly related to the ongoing talks on the nuclear deal but could have seriously complicated the discussions if Iran had not agreed.