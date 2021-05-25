Ingredients for severe weather could come together ahead of cooldown

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday is a day to be weather aware, as late-day storms could pack a punch. Following the stormy weather, cooler weather moves in just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Tuesday's storm timing:

Ingredients come together for a severe potential Tuesday.

Tuesday morning: Conditions are generally dry early on, with only a few light showers across Eastern Iowa and far Northwest Illinois. Temperatures start near 70° as dew points stay in the lower 60s. Thunderstorms during this period do not look likely.

Tuesday afternoon: Another warm, humid, and breezy afternoon is ahead. High temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s, with dew points in the lower 60s thanks to a stout southwesterly wind. Non-thunderstorm winds could gust in excess of 30 miles per hour. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase during this period. High-resolution weather models hint at thunderstorm development by the early-to-mid-afternoon. This first round of thunderstorm activity could bring large hail and high winds. Guidance does point toward a dry period shaping up by sunset ahead of a second round of thunderstorms.

Tuesday evening: By 10 p.m. Tuesday, model guidance brings in a second line of thunderstorms to the Stateline. This line of storms is closely tied to the cold front, which moves in during the overnight hours. The second round of thunderstorms could bring gusty winds to the region and possibly large hail. By the early morning hours of Wednesday, the severe threat should wind down for the Stateline.

Know the difference before severe weather threatens.

Sunny for one day:

Following what looks to be a cloudy start, Wednesday afternoon shapes up generally sunny. Temperatures for midweek cool just a bit, but dew points take a significant dip. This means it should feel a bit more comfortable if one wants to take advantage of the sunshine.

Dry weather isn't long-lasting, as widespread showers move in by Thursday. Not only do showers return, but significantly cooler weather.

Rainy & cool late-week:

Summer-like weather turns to spring-like weather by late in the work week. Thursday and Friday feature showery conditions and cool temperatures, with highs both days in the 60s. Friday could be the coolest day, with some locations likely not getting out of the 50s for high temperatures.

Regarding the wet weather that appears possible, Thursday looks to be the day with the greatest chance for rain. Severe weather doesn't appear likely, just a nice and soaking rainfall.