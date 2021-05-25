Floyd family meeting Biden as Congress mulls police bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet with the family of George Floyd at the White House Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. But beyond the meeting, Biden has yet to offer concrete action for the family of the man whose death at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer sparked a global reckoning over systemic racism and a movement for police reform. The path forward on Capitol Hill for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act remains unclear, but negotiators say they’ve made progress and expressed optimism this week about its prospects. The Floyd family is also meeting Tuesday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, the lead House negotiator on the policing bill.