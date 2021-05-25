European planes skirt Belarus amid fury at journalist arrest

MOSCOW (AP) — European airlines were skirting Belarus after the European Union urged them to do so and imposed new sanctions against the ex-Soviet nation. Those moves were to punish Belarus for the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist. EU leaders agreed Monday to ban Belarusian airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc, imposed sanctions on officials linked to Sunday’s flight diversion, and urged the International Civil Aviation Organization to start an investigation into the episode. Belarus’ Transport Ministry said Tuesday that it has invited representatives of the international aviation organization and U.S. and EU authorities to investigate.