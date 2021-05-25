City Council tables approval of new Rockford apartment complex and assisted living center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's going to take more time for Rockford leaders to decide on whether to bring a new apartment complex with an assisted living center to the city.



Rockford City Council unanimously laid over approval of a special use permit for a unit of Garrett Lane.



The full site would include a 240 unit apartment complex and an additional 146 unit assisted living center with a memory unit.



This measure was laid over earlier this month as well with second ward alderman Jonathan Logemann saying he has more questions about the project before approving it.



The next regular meeting for Rockford City Council is set for June 7.