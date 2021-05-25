Cardinals place OF Bader on 10-day IL with rib injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured list with a right rib injury. Bader got hurt when he made a diving attempt on Nick Madrigal’s bloop double in the third inning of Monday night’s 5-1 loss at the Chicago White Sox. Manager Mike Shildt says a scan revealed a hairline fracture. St. Louis also recalled first baseman/outfielder John Nogowski from Triple-A Memphis. Nogowski is 1 for 14 in 15 games with the Cardinals this year.