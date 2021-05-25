Bill requiring Asian American history be taught in k-12 Illinois schools heads to Pritzker’s desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Schools in Illinois may soon be required to teach Asian American history.

The Illinois Senate unanimously passed the Teaching Equitable Asian American Community History Act (TEAACH Act) Tuesday, which requires K-12 public schools across the state to include Asian American history in all curriculum.

According to the bill, the legislation requires the teaching of history of the United States to include the study of the wrongful incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II.

Students will also be required to learn about the service of the 100th Infantry Battalion and the 442nd Regimental Combat Team of the United States Army during World War II.

The legislation was introduced by State Senator Ram Villivalam, the first Asian American elected to the Senate.

"In unanimously passing the TEAACH Act today, the State Senate sent a strong message across this state that Asian American history is valued in Illinois," said State Senator Ram Villivalam. "Future generations will learn about our Asian American history, and Illinois will be a better, safer state because of it."

The bill passed the Illinois House in April and now heads to Governor JB Pritzker's desk. If signed into law, the new Asian American history curriculum will start in the 2022-2023 school year.