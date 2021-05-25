A second round of storms slides in overnight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The afternoon and evening round of storms look to fizzle out, but more storms are likely later tonight. Heavy rain and windy conditions are possible before the weather settles down briefly.

This evening:

Spotty showers dry up briefly over the second half of the evening. Rumbles of thunder may be few and far in-between.

During the short break in the rain, the blustery winds continue for a short while. We may see gusts approach 40 mph early this evening, then the winds settle down some. Breezy weather doesn't leave just yet, however. Gusts may reach up to 25 mph, but that's still a little calmer than the somewhat windy conditions we had earlier today.

As we approach 10 pm tonight, another line of showers and storms moves on in.

Overnight rain:

Another round of showers and storms enters the picture early overnight. These spark up ahead of a cold front, which starts a lot of change in the weather for us.

Strong storms may return overnight, though severe weather risks remain low.

The scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Stateline between 10 pm and 2 am. Severe risks look pretty low, but we can't rule out a damaging wind gust or large hail. Heavy downpours are possible with theses storms, and we may run into some minor flooding issues with these. While the drought conditions will help soak up plenty of rain, water ponding in roads may be an issue overnight. If you see a flooded roadway, avoid it and find a different route.

The storms exit the area after 2 am, and we dry out in time for Wednesday. If you need to track the storms tonight, click here for our Interactive Radar.

Changing it up:

Temperatures drop over 20 degrees later this week, then rise just as much at the end of the week.

Wednesday turns sunny and remains warm with temperatures near 80 degrees. The first sign of change, however, behind the cold front is the humidity. Much drier air works in tomorrow, providing more comfortable conditions.

Next up-- rain and cooler weather. Thursday falls into the 60's with a soggy afternoon and evening. Soaking rainfall is likely, but in the form of more gentler showers that won't cause flooding issues.

Rain lingers around at times on Friday, and the weather gets even colder. We may drop well into the 50's for the end of the work week. Sunshine and slowly warming weather kicks in over the holiday weekend.