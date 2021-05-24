Strong storms signal the end to the summer heat this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thunderstorms rumble through the Stateline Tuesday evening, ahead of some cooler air that brings back spring-like weather to the Stateline. We may not see the colder conditions for long. The end of the week provides warmth in time for the holiday weekend.

Busy Tuesday:

Tuesday looks full of weather activity, between breezy winds and scattered thunderstorms. The one thing that isn't changing (yet) is the summer heat.

Temperatures reach the 80's for a fourth day in a row, while the humidity stays up. Conditions feel like summer for another day, and may look like summer between the rain and wind.

Somewhat windy weather moves in for most of Tuesday. The winds settle down again by Wednesday.

Southerly winds kick up to 20 mph, and may gust to 35 mph. While not to the point of blowing trash cans and objects around the neighborhood, the stronger breeze may blow you around a little as you drive or walk about.

Starting in the late afternoon, scattered thunderstorms develop ahead of a cold front. These storms may bring brief heavy downpours and blustery winds.

Strong to severe storms are possible near and west of Freeport, but the overall risk remains low for now. Wind and hail are the main threats.

Locations and west of Freeport are under a marginal risk for severe weather (a 1 on a scale of 5 for severity). One or two storms may bring large hail and/or damaging winds. Be ready to take shelter just in case a warning is issued for your area.

The storms keep firing up through the evening, then fizzle out by Tuesday night as the cold front sweeps by. The weather feels a lot different behind the front.

Cooler (with a rainy day):

The first difference you'll notice is a change in humidity on Wednesday. The weather doesn't cool a whole lot, as we stay near 80 for a high. That said, the warmth may feel more comfortable as the air dries out behind the front. Wednesday remains mostly sunny and quiet, then the weather turns wet again.

Temperatures drop plenty late this week before rebounding this weekend.

Rain showers slide in by Thursday afternoon, and may keep going well into Thursday night. At times Thursday evening, more moderate rainfall moves in, so the Stateline could get a decent soaking before the week is over.

Due to the rain, clouds, and cooler air moving in, Thursday may fall into the 60's! Even after the sunshine returns on Friday, the weather remains in the low 60's, or over 20 degrees colder than how we started the week.

An early look at Memorial Day weekend shows sunshine and warmer weather back. While temperatures heat up into the 70's, we avoid the summer heat that we have in place now.